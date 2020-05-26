Chinese climbers scale Mt Everest

KATHMANDU: A team of rope fixing Chinese climbers today scaled the world’s highest peak opening a climbing route to the top of Mt Everest from the northern side.
The team reached the top of the world at around 2:25 pm by fixing ropes above 8,300 m on Tuesday, according to a source at the base camp.
At least 31 climbers comprising general members and six surveyors will attempt to scale the mountain in a day or two after the team fixed ropes to the summit point, official added.
Following the COVID-19 crisis across the globe, China has, however, allowed its nationals to attempt to climb the world’s highest peak from Tibet side in the spring season. China’s Ministry of National Resources has also sent a team of 53 surveyors to measure the height of the world’s highest peak.
The Chinese climbers also released a live video from the roof of the world after China Mobile and Huawei jointly launched 5G connectivity to the summit of Mt Everest last month.
The companies launched 5G network setting up a base station at an altitude of 6,500 metres above sea level.
However, Nepal has suspended all permits for mountaineering expeditions that have already been issued and has put a restriction on new permits for the spring climbing season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kathmandu, May 25 On May 24, a hacker took down the website of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) and placed an Indian flag along with a message on its home page. The hacker’s message read, “Just because we are silent and we don’t react doesn’t mean didn’t notice.” This is Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will address the nation on the current political situation and government's further plans to tackle coronavirus crisis in Nepal, at 5.30 pm today. According to PM Oli’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, Nepal Television will broadcast the address live at 5:30 pm Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed six new cases, in addition to the 72 identified earlier today, and one fatality, taking Nepal's Covid-19 tally to 682. The infections have been confirmed through tests carried out at Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi, Bheri Hospit Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry today confirmed a Covid-19 fatality, in Parsa, taking Nepal's death from the respiratory contagion to four. The RT-PCR test result of an elderly, who had passed away on May 17 in Birgunj based National Medical College, has come out positive for COVID-19. READ A Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Municipality. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the Distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 51,642 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 95,192 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 682 with six new cases, in addition to the 72 identified earlier today, and one fatality. Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's address to the nation https://youtu.be/d4jBrmYmi1s Read More...