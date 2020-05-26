Chinese climbers scale Mt Everest

The team reached the top of the world at around 2:25 pm by fixing ropes above 8,300 m on Tuesday, according to a source at the base camp.

KATHMANDU: A team of rope fixing Chinese climbers today scaled the world’s highest peak opening a climbing route to the top of Mt Everest from the northern side.

The rope fixing team members include Dorjee Tsering, Tenzing Norbu, Dunpa, Tashi Gombu, Tsering Norbu and Dorjee, said an official.

At least 31 climbers comprising general members and six surveyors will attempt to scale the mountain in a day or two after the team fixed ropes to the summit point, official added.

Following the COVID-19 crisis across the globe, China has, however, allowed its nationals to attempt to climb the world’s highest peak from Tibet side in the spring season. China’s Ministry of National Resources has also sent a team of 53 surveyors to measure the height of the world’s highest peak.

The Chinese climbers also released a live video from the roof of the world after China Mobile and Huawei jointly launched 5G connectivity to the summit of Mt Everest last month.

The companies launched 5G network setting up a base station at an altitude of 6,500 metres above sea level.

However, Nepal has suspended all permits for mountaineering expeditions that have already been issued and has put a restriction on new permits for the spring climbing season because of the coronavirus pandemic.