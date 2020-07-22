Chinese national diagnosed with Covid-19 passes away at TUTH

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A Chinese national working in Nepal has succumbed to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.

A 49-year-old female, diagnosed with COVID-19, breathed her last in the course of treatment at Maharajgunj-based Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), this morning, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.

She was receiving treatment at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara for a heart-related ailment, from where she was referred to Kathmandu-based Grande Hospital. She was brought to Grande from Pokhara in a helicopter on Friday, July 17.

While receiving treatment there, her sample was collected for COVID-19 testing, which came out positive for the virus. After confirmation of the respiratory infection in the patient, she was transferred to TUTH for further treatment, on Tuesday.

She passed away on Wednesday morning, informed the Ministry.

