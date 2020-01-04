CIAA books Under-secretary Dhungana

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 3

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a corruption case at the Special Court against Under-secretary of the Ministry of Finance Rajendra Dhungana, accusing him of embezzling over 46 million rupees. The anti-graft body also named his wife Madhu Koirala (Dhungana) as a defendant in the case.

The CIAA said Dhungana had amassed disproportionate asset of over Rs 46 million between 3 August 1992, the date he joined service and 16 July 2018, when the CIAA probe ended. The anti-graft body said it had indicted his wife in the case only for the purpose of confiscating illegally-earned property registered in her name.

If convicted, Rajendra Dhungana will face a jail term and will also have to pay a fine equal to the amount in question.

