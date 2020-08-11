CIAA Chief Commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection.
He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.
Samples had been drawn from other employees at CIAA too. Prior to this, over six dozen people at the Commission had tested positive for the disease, which had prompted authorities to conduct a mass testing at the anti-graft office.
