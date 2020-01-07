CIAA officers start training in India

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 6

The second batch of 21 officers of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today started a six-day training on ‘Prevention of fraud, bribery and corruption’ at Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, India.

This latest training for Nepali officers reaffirms India’s relentless commitment to building the capacity of Nepali officers. The first batch of 21 CIAA officers of Nepal had received similar training from December 16 to 21 in 2019 at GFSU, Gandhinagar.

It empowered them with new and useful ideas for carrying out investigations in Nepal, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in a statement.

This is a tailor-made course especially designed at the request of the Government of Nepal for a total of 42 CIAA officers. This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal.

The course mainly focuses on identifying factors leading to corruption, its impact on the economy and methodology for its detection and prevention. The course will enhance skills of CIAA officers for IT-based investigations, sharpen their analytical capabilities and help them learn new methodologies which will empower them to detect, prevent and prosecute corrupt and fraudulent individuals, the embassy statement reads.

The officers are being trained in Gujarat Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat which trains forensic experts in the area of forensic science, crime investigation, security, behavioural science and criminology.

The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs’ Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, according to the statement.

A version of this article appears in print on January 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook