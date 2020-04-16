Civil society leaders demand promotion of right to information

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Civil society leaders have appealed to all levels of government and public bodies to be responsible towards the people by further promoting the right to information.

The leaders have jointly called for dissemination of information to general people about smooth supply of daily essentials and medicines, and about the activities carried out to prevent and control the coronavirus infection.

They have also demanded supply of information through a one-door policy, information update on website, application, and social network.

Executive Chief of Freedom Forum, Taranath Dahal, drew the attention of the government in this regard today, while others including Chairperson of Association of Community Radio Broadcasters Nepal, Subas Khatiwada, Chairperson of NGO Federation, Bhabraj Regmi, Senior Vice-Chair of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Bipul Pokharel, National Coordinator of National Network for the Right of Access to Information, Umid Chand, President of Nepal Press Union, Badri Sigdel have supported the issue.

