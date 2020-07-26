THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has decided to review its own verdict to commute sentence of muder convict Ranjan Koirala, an ex-DIG of Armed Police Force. Koirala was sentenced to life in prison on being found guilty of murdering his wife.

The Apex Court cited that there are some apparent flaws that do not justify Koirala’s commutation, and thus need a review on the verdict spelled by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana and Justice Tej Bahadur KC.

Earlier in June, CJ Rana and Justice KC had pardoned 11.5 years of Koirala’s remaining terms after serving eight and a half years stepping on discretionary authority granted by the Muluki Ain.

SC’s Sunday-decision follows a petition filed by the Office of the Attorney General to review the case, thereby keeping the case open. A full bench of Justices Bam Kumar Shrestha, Kumar Regmi and Prakash Dhungana heard the petition and allowed permission for review as per clause 188 of the Muluki Ain.

Protests have flared since the verdict to release Koirala was spelled, demanding impeachment of CJ Rana and Justice KC.

Koirala was released from prison on July 23.

