Clash ensues as police stop local farmers from ploughing fields in Khokana

KATHMANDU: A clash has occurred between local farmers and police personnel in Khokana, Lalitpur district, today.
The clash erupted as security personnel stopped farmers from ploughing fields. It has been reported that a few security personnel were injured in the clash.
Police even fired several shells of tear gas to suppress the crowd of farmers who charged forward and pelted stones. Local farmers had jointly sprung up to plough the field; some of them had even brought tractors.
Locals and members of various organisations in Kathmandu and Khokana have been protesting the road expansion drive in Kathmandu valley and other projects like Kathmandu-Tarai expressway, outer ring road, satellite city, and a couple of other development projects saying that such projects posed a serious threat to cultural and religious heritages.
They have alleged that the government has tried to acquire their land in the name of carrying out development works.
