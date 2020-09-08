Close to 400 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 396 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.

Of the total new cases, 300 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 38 and 58 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The active cases of viral infection in Kathmandu is above the 4000 mark.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal. The number of districts with 500+ live cases have decresed significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier, at present Morang, Sunsari, Dhanusha, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active infections. Likewise, six districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla,Taplejung, Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections, on today’s date. The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order till September 9, as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection. Six deaths were recorded today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 306.

