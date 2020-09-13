THT Online

KATHMANDU: Close to 600 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley in the last 24 hours.

Of the 597 infections reported, 483 surfaced in Kathmandu alone while 33 new cases were registered in Lalitpur.

The number of infections detected in the valley in the last 24 hours is 57.4 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bhaktapur reported 81 cases today which is significantly high compared to recent number of infection logged in the district.

On Saturday, the valley had witnessed 431 cases.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal while the number of active infections is around 6000 in the valley.

At present Morang, Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur Chitwan and Rupandehi are the only five districts with over 500 active infections. Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date. The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 in the valley and later extended for a week to cut down further spread of infections was eased last week. Nine coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 345.

