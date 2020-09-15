Close to 700 infections surface in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 676 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 555 were registered in Kathmandu alone while 35 new cases were registered in Lalitpur.

Meanwhile in Bhaktapur, 86 people tested positive for the disease in the past day, which is among the highest number of cases reported on a single-day in the district.

The number of infections detected in the valley in the last 24 hours is 46.3 per cent of the total cases reported in the country on Sunday.

On Monday, the valley had witnessed 512 cases.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal while the number of active infections is around 6000 in the valley.

As per the Health Ministry’s today’s data Morang, Sunsari, Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Makwanpur and Rupandehi are the seven districts with over 500 active infections. Likewise, six districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang — have zero active infections, on today’s date. Currently, the valley is in a state of semi-lockdown as the government has eased the prohibitory order in the three districts last week. Nepal on Monday witnessed a record high surge in the number of single-day cases. Meanwhile, 11 fatalities were reported today taking the nationwide Covid-19 death-toll to 371.

