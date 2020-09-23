THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged 637 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, of the total cases reported Wednesday, the capital recorded 492 cases while 95 new infections surfaced in Bhaktapur and 50 in Lalitpur.

The valley’s tally amounts to 54.3 per cent of total cases in the country today which amounted to 1172 infections.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as over 7000 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Likewise, the numbers for same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 703 and 847 respectively, meaning there are 8710 running cases in the valley. The nationwide number of people reported with active infection is 17,414 indicating that 50.01 of cases are concentrated in the valley.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, six districts — Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

Today, seven more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection succumbed to the disease, taking the death-toll to 436.

