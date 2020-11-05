CoAS Thapa, Indian Army Chief General Naravane hold bilateral talks

KATHMANDU: Nepali Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and his Indian counterpart General MM Naravane held bilateral talks at the Army Headquarters in Bhadrakali, today.
Gen Naravane arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit at the formal invitation of CoAS Purna Chandra Thapa.
At the end of meeting, General Naravane presented medical equipment for two field hospitals of Nepal Army.
It includes X-ray machines, ICU ventilators, Video Endoscopy units, anesthesia machines and ambulances, as per a statement issued by the Embassy of India in Nepal.
On Thursday, a contingent of the Nepali Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting Chief of the Army Staff at a ceremony held at the Army Headquarters. The Indian Army Chief inspected the guard of honour.
General Naravane then planted a pecan sapling at the Army Headquarters premises.
The two chiefs began bilateral talks after the official activities.
In the morning, the visiting general visited the Veer Smarak (Martyrs Memorial) at the Army pavilion, Tundikhel and paid homage by laying a wreath.
It has been learnt that the General would hand over medical equipment to the Nepali Army as per the agreement reached in the 13th meeting on exchange of security cooperation between the two countries.
Later today, President Bidya Devi Bhandari will confer the title of Honorary General of the Nepali Army to General Navarane.
The title is being bestowed keeping with the tradition of the Armies of the two countries of conferring the rank of Honorary General on each other’s the Chief of the Army Staffs after their appointment.
He is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.
