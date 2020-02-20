Communication Ministry’s Thursday briefing cancelled after Minister’s resignation

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Communication and Information Tenchnology Ministry’s weekly media briefing has been cancelled following Minister Gokul Prasad Baskota’s resignation amid bargaining-audio-tape controversy.

Spokesperson of the Ministry, Rishiram Tiwari informed that the Thursday meeting has been cancelled in the wake of Minister Baskota’s resignation.

Earlier, Baskota had taken to social media to announce his resignation. Likewise, Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota had apprised the House of Communication Minister’s resignation.

READ ALSO

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook