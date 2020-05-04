Complaint lodged at district attorney’s office against Basnet, Shrestha and former IGP Khanal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Samajwadi Party lawmaker Surendra Yadav has filed a complaint at Kathmandu District Government Attorney Office citing abduction, today.

The complaint has been registered against ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha and former inspector general of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal.

On April 28, when leaders of the newly formed Janata Samajwadi Party–Nepal had reached the district attorney’s office in Babarmahal to file a complaint of abduction of their fellow lawmakar, the Office had refused to register the complaint.

Likewise, on April 26, Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, had also refused to lodge a first information report against the two lawmakers and Khanal, stating ‘the case did not fall under their jurisdiction’.

Yadav had also lodged a complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the three alleging abduction. The NHRC would initiate an investigation into the incident to determine whether or not there was a violation of human rights.

The trio have been accused of forcibly bringing Yadav from his house in Mahottari district on April 23 and holding him hostage at Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu.

