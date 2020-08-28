MADHYAPUR THIMI: A 62-year-old woman who passed away in a community hospital of Madhyapurthimi Municipality-3 in Bhaktapur on Thursday night was confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus, informed Chief District Officer Humkala Pandey.
The woman taken to the Citizen Community Hospital in Gaththaghar for treatment was confirmed to have contracted the contagion.
Bir Dal Battalion of Nepal Army in Suryabinayak will handle the management of the final rites of the deceased, CDO Pandey added.
Contact tracing, followed by swab collection and PCR testing would be done today, she shared.
According to Jeetendra Shrestha, director of the hospital, the patient suffering from asthma and hypertension was pronounced dead upon reaching the hospital.
The hospital’s emergency and OPD have been shut down for Friday and Saturday following the covid related death in the hospital, Dr Shrestha added.
Doctors and nurses who had come in contact with the deceased would be quarantined and the hospital would be disinfected, he said, adding the hospital would resume its operation from Sunday only.
Prior to this, two coronavirus related deaths were reported in Bhaktapur.
Locals have demanded municipalities conduct at least one PCR test in each household with the community level transmission of the virus infection and subsequent rise in the number of deaths of the infected.
The Madhyapur and Suryabinayak municipalities said they have stepped up preparation to increase the number of PCR test and adopt other safety measures to suppress the spread of the virus.
