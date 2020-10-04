KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,599 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday, October 2, with 1,638 cases.
Read Also: Nepal registers 2,253 new infections on Sunday, tally moves to 86,823
Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,373 new infections today. Meanwhile, 39 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 187 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is 10,663. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,010 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1,412.
Kathmandu — the district with the highest active cases — along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 live infections.
On the contrary, three districts — Mustang, Manang, and Dolpa — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, seven additional fatalities were reported today with which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 535.
