KATHMANDU: The number of coronavirus-infection cases in Kathmandu valley are slowly but steadily rising, with the case count exceeding 10 two days in a row.

With the confirmation of 17 new cases in the last 24 hours, the valley’s case tally has hit 122 on Wednesday.

The number of additional cases reported on Tuesday was 14.

Of the recent 17 cases, 10 were detected in Kathmandu of which five are females and five males. Additionally, five in Lalitpur — three females, two males — and two in Bhaktapur — a male and a female — have tested positive for the novel virus.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu has climbed to 81 while Bhaktapur has seen 26 cases. Likewise, Lalitpur has reported 15 cases as of today.

482 cases were added to the national coronavirus-infection tally on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 14046. In grim milestone, Nepal logged the thirtieth Covid-19 fatality today.

