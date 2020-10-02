KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. As many as 1,638 cases were detected in the valley in the last 24 hours.
The previous highest daily surge was reported on Thursday with 943 infections.
Read Also: Nepal logs highest single-day spike with 2722 new infections
Kathmandu alone observed record-high cases of 1,280 infections today. Meanwhile, 196 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 162 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.
Kathmandu leads as the district with the highest number of live cases with over 10,000 active infections have been reported here. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 1000+ live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 1100+.
Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.
On the contrary, three districts — Mustang, Manang, and Dolpa — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, eleven additional fatalities were reported today as well with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 520.
JHAPA: Hotel Mechi Crown, the first five-star hotel in Province 1 has come into operation in Mechinagar Municipality of Jhapa district. The hotel is backed by an investment of Rs 1.5 billion and targets visitors mainly from Bangladesh, Bhutan and India. It sprawls on eight bighas of land at J Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection. As many as 943 cases were detected in the valley in the last 24 hours. The previous highest daily surge was reported on Tuesday with 934 infections. Over 900 cases were reported on We Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1033947 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried wherein 12, Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich wasted a two-goal lead and needed a lucky 82nd- minute winner from Joshua Kimmich to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in Germany's Super Cup on Wednesday and secure their fifth title of the year. Midfielder Kimmich snatched the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Robert Le Read More...
PARIS: Jelena Ostapenko is on a mission to regain the form that earned her a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2017, but the Latvian faces a daunting task in the second round as she takes on second seed Karolina Pliskova on Thursday. Ostapenko rose as high as number five in the world Read More...
LONDON: England batsmen Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley have all been awarded central contracts for the 2020-21 test season, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Wednesday. The trio were among 12 players handed test contracts, which ensures that they will have t Read More...
PARIS: France, Russia and the United States on Thursday demanded an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces around the Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling for a return to negotiations without delay. "We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Responding to summons of the Mumbai police, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reached the Versova Police Station on October 1 in connection with the alleged sexual assault case registered against him by actress Payal Ghosh. The police had issued a summon on September 30 for questionin Read More...