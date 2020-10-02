THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Friday. As many as 1,638 cases were detected in the valley in the last 24 hours.

The previous highest daily surge was reported on Thursday with 943 infections.

Read Also: Nepal logs highest single-day spike with 2722 new infections

Kathmandu alone observed record-high cases of 1,280 infections today. Meanwhile, 196 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 162 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.

Kathmandu leads as the district with the highest number of live cases with over 10,000 active infections have been reported here. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 1000+ live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 1100+.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, three districts — Mustang, Manang, and Dolpa — have zero active infections.

Meanwhile, eleven additional fatalities were reported today as well with which the country’s death toll has advanced to 520.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook