COVID-19 lockdown affected families get support

KATHMANDU: Save the Child Foundation, a community-based organisation, has offered support to the families who are affected by the lockdown.

According to Kanchhi Maya Tamang, chief of the foundation, the organisation supported many families who have been struggling hard to make their ends meet during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

“The foundation has provided food items and necessary materials to daily wage earners, single women, and persons with disability, among others,” Tamang, who is the first woman to climb Mt Everest from the community, said.

As per the statement issued by the Foundation, it has delivered rice, lentils, salt and cooking oil to more than 250 families in Kathmandu while more than 50 women were provided with sanitary pads.

“Our volunteers delivered the relief the families in need at their doorsteps,” the statement said. It added that eight wards of Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality also received 850 masks and sanitisers to support the residents who recently returned to the village from other parts of the country.

Apart from providing nutritious food to new mothers, the organisation today delivered relief materials to 15 families of visually impaired persons in Kavre district.

“Ravi Kantamsetty and Vinay Vattikuti from US and record holder climber Pemba Dorje Sherpa along with Save the Child team made it possible to support those in need at the time of COVID-19 crisis,” Tamang said. The organisation would continue its support to the people in need in coming days, she concluded.

