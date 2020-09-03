Nepal | September 03, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Curfew in inner-Lalitpur on Friday from 4am to 10pm

Curfew in inner-Lalitpur on Friday from 4am to 10pm

Published: September 03, 2020 10:48 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Following the clash over Machhindranath chariot procession at Pulchok on Thursday, the District Administration Office of Lalitpur has decided to clamp curfew in the inner city on Friday.

The restriction will apply to the areas that fall within the Ring-Road.

The curfew that has been decreed as per Local Administration Act 6 ka (1) will begin at 4 am and last till 10 pm, the DAO’s notice reads.

“Police may even fire shots if people fail to abide by the curfew rules,” the administration office warns.

On Thursday, a clash erupted between Lalitpur locals and police as the former started to pull the Machhindranath chariot that has been stranded for long in the area, defying the ongoing prohibitory order in the valley.

See the full statement:

Lalitpur District Administration Office’s notice on the curfew

