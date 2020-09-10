KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9
Management of the Dairy Development Corporation faces accusation of accepting an application from a candidate who was not qualified for the post.
DDC employee Engineer Indra Bhushan Kumar Yadav said he was the sole candidate for promotion when the DDC placed an advertisement on 15 November 2019, seeking application from qualified candidates within 30 days.
Yadav said as per the corporation by-law, a candidate must have passed bachelor’s degree in engineering and s/he should have already served the corporation for four years to qualify for promotion. He said he met all qualification requirements and was thus promoted to the 8th level post by the Selection Committee on 30 January 2020.
But his colleague Nilkantha Gautam challenged his promotion before the board of directors saying his number for one-month training was not counted for promotion.
Yadav said only after Gautam challenged his promotion he came to know that Gautam’s application was accepted by the corporation administration. He said that Gautam had filed an application after 57 days of the set deadline and the DDC management accepted his application by invoking the old by-law of Dairy Development Corporation.
Chair of the Trade Union of DDC Sahadev Aryal said his office had objected to the management’s decision to accept the application that challenged Yadav’s promotion.
“Yadav’s opponent does not meet the educational qualification and his application was also not filed within the 30-day deadline. How can the management invoke old by-law after 57 days?” Aryal asked.
Aryal said the matter was referred to the board of directors as there was differing opinion in the selection committee.
“Representatives of the Public Service Commission and line ministry are against accepting the application that challenged Yadav’s promotion,” he added.
Aryal said the management did not publish any notice before accepting the second applicant’s application and thus it was against the principles of law and norms.
General Manager of DDC Rudra Prasad Poudel, however, said the management did not err by accepting Gautam’s application and the argument that provisions of old by-law were invoked was unfounded.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 49,219 as 1081 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Almost a thousand people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 918 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 33,882 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total new cases, 394 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 34 and 36 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. T Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district. The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 312. Three females and three males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update. Read Also: 1081 new cases reporte Read More...
BRASILIA: Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August. Brazil reported 8,373 fires in its porti Read More...
Shops selling non-essential stuff can open three days a week Odd-even rule back Groceries can open for two hours in evening as well Public vehicles can ply KATHMANDU: District administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur today extended the ongoing prohibitory orders Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netflix has announced its first K-pop documentary on the immensely successful South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. According to Soompi, the documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh of the cooking documentary series Salt Fat Acid Heat and will be unveiled o Read More...