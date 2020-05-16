Dang Covid-19 patient was attending to ailing relative at TUTH

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A person from Dang who was confirmed of having contracted Covid-19 on Friday, was attending to his ailing relative who was admitted for treatment at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

The hospital sources have cleared that the person was attending his ailing relative at the hospital and was not a hospital staff, contrary to reports on media.

On Thursday, a six year old girl from Kapilvastu who has come for treatment at the hospital had tested positive for the infection. Soon after, the doctors nurses and other hospital staff that has come in contact or the patient gave their throat swab specimen for testing.

On Friday, 18 cases of Covid-19 were recorded from across the country — the 36-year-old male’s report was included in which.

