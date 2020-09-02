Day of reverence of the Majipa Lakhey, the protector of the children

Skanda Gautam

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2

Majipa Lakhey Aju or the ‘Peacheful Bhairav’ is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children.

Lakhey dance is one of the most celebrated festivities during Indrajatra. Unfortunately this year, due to pandemic lockdown in the Kathmandu valley, the celebrations are muted as people have been asked to stay at homes to avoid pushing the increasing spread of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.

