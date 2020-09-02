Day of reverence of the Majipa Lakhey, the protector of the children

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2
Majipa Lakhey Aju or the ‘Peacheful Bhairav’ is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children.
Lakhey dance is one of the most celebrated festivities during Indrajatra. Unfortunately this year, due to pandemic lockdown in the Kathmandu valley, the celebrations are muted as people have been asked to stay at homes to avoid pushing the increasing spread of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.
Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times.
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
Restricted vote for new LDP leader expected on Sept 14 Suga wins backing of top LDP party factions - reports Young MPs had pushed for wider party vote New leader will replace Abe, who resigned Friday, as PM Markets favour, factoring in Suga win TOKYO: Japan's chief government sp Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow a high-profile team to climb mountains in the autumn season though the foreign tourists have been restricted to visit the Himalayan nation due to COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting of the council of ministers held on Sunday took a decision to allow a chart Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1069 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 40,529. Of the infected, 34 are females while 725 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,088 specimens through P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- yet another a record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day. Close to 400 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. As many as 393 cases, highest so far, were reported in Kathmandu in t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday. Among the deceased today is a four year old girl from Mahottari, the health ministry stated. Likewise, a Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones during Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...
PARIS: The rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara has failed as a COVID-19 treatment, French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday following a similar flop of a Roche product. Sanofi said Kevzara - which it produces with partner Regeneron - had failed as a COVID-19 treatment after the latest set of trials Read More...