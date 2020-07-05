‘Decisive’ talks between Oli-Dahal ongoing in Baluwatar

THT Online

KATHMANDU: After wrapping up the meeting with President Bidya Devi Bhandari in Shital Niwas, co-chair of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has now reached the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

Dahal and PM KP Sharma Oli have now begun what is being observed as decisive round of talks, held in a bid to erase fractures between top-leadership of the ruling party, an ‘event’ that has attracted the nation’s attention during the times of a health crisis of an enormous magnitude.

Amid internal disputes in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) wherein PM KP Sharma Oli is under mounting pressure to step down — the two co-chairs will try to mend fences during the third meeting since the prorogation of the ongoing parliamentary session. The latest in a series of dramatic political developments has been that of PM Oli asking his ministers to chose a side, stating he may be forced to take big steps given the current circumstances,

It is to be noted that the PM is facing strong criticism in the ongoing standing committee meeting, with most of the SC members asking for his resignation. The Prime Minister has been criticized within and outside the party for the government’s ‘failure’ to address a range of issues, particularly after he made a public statement that India is trying to topple him.

PM Oli who is under tremendous pressure to drop one of the two posts — either the PM or the party chair — has, however, refused to take in the ‘offer’.

