Defence, home ministers in self-quarantine

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 28
The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Secretariat meeting scheduled for tomorrow till September 3, as two of the Secretariat members had to go into self-quarantine.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s Press Adviser Surya Thapa said the meeting was postponed as two Secretariat members — Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel and Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa — had to quarantine themselves after an employee at COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre tested positive for COVID-19. CCMC is led by Pokharel, while Thapa is one of its members.
The next Secretariat meeting is scheduled to discuss the report submitted by the party’s six-member task force led by party General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel.
The task force had recently submitted an 18-page report suggesting that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli should be allowed to hold the post of prime minister till the tenure of the current House of Representatives ends and that of party co-chair till the party’s unity convention.
The task force also suggested that NCP Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal should be given executive power to run party affairs.
Oli and Dahal had formed the task force after the majority of the party’s Standing Committee members had asked Oli to quit either the post of PM or party co-chair. Oli had refused to quit any post.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
LONDON: Children and young people are far less likely than adults to get severe cases of COVID-19 infection, and death from the pandemic disease among children is exceptionally rare, according to UK research published on Thursday. A study of COVID-19 patients admitted to 138 hospitals in Brit Read More...
Kathmandu, August 27 Consumers hoping some sweet relief this festive season may be in for disappointment as the shortage of sugar looms large. Salt Trading Corporation and Food Management and Trading Company Ltd (FMTCL) have started the tender process of importing sugar. While STC has alrea Read More...
Siraha, August 27 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal has accused police and people’s representatives of being hand-in-gloves in mining river products. Though the law of the land bans the mining of river products for three months during the monsoon season, the river mining mafia is harvesting river Read More...
Jhapa, August 27 The release of persons charged with slaughtering a calf has not subsided a tense situation in ward 3 of Jhapa Rural Municipality. Villagers of Kamatoli in Jhapa Rural Municipality-3 have been enraged after a local, Rasikul Alam, 38, died in police shooting during a clash betwe Read More...
Siraha, August 27 As the nation remains in lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis, power leakage has gone up in Siraha. During the lockdown period, Nepal Electricity Authority Distribution Centre, Mirchaiya, confiscated more than 30 generators operated with stolen power. According to the NEA dis Read More...
Saptari, August 27 Province 2 is facing a shortage of viral transport medium even as the government upscales tests for coronavirus, affecting the collection of swab samples from suspected coronavirus infected people. Altogether, 49,000 swab samples had been collected for coronavirus tests from Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 A total of 417 Nepalis were repatriated today from Saudi Arabia. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines brought home 154 passengers, while Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 263 passengers from Dammam and Riyadh, respectively. The a Read More...