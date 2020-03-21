Dental clinics to suspend dental procedures for two weeks

THT Online

KATHMANDU: All dental clinics in the country will suspend their services for a period of two weeks starting Sunday.

Nepal Dental Association issuing a statement today said the decision comes into effect in view of the possible transmission of COVID-19 via dental procedures.

“A major mode of transmission of the virus are the droplets/aerosols coming out of mouths and noses which can be facilitated in course of dental treatment. As such it is imperative that we take measures to control the spread of the virus,” the statement read, before announcing the closedown of operations.

However, emergency services will continue at Dental Colleges and Hospitals, the NDA said.

