DFTQC intensifies monitoring ahead of festivals

KATHMANDU: Department of Food Technology and Quality Control (DFTQC) has formulated teams to systematize the food testing and monitoring activities to intensify the food monitoring in view of the approaching festivals.
According to Santosh Dahal, Deputy Spokesperson at DFTQC, cases have been filed against the companies and industries producing and distributing foodstuff and commodities violating the Food Act. He said 24 various complaints were registered with the Rapid Response Team that has been formed to immediately hear into complaints.
A water processing industry which was found operating without permission has been ordered to shut while the production of two other industries flouting the Act has been suspended.
Dahal shared that cases have been filed against 29 other industries.
According to him, the Department and bodies under it had carried out monitoring at hotels, food industries, feed industries, shops and stores selling commodities including food grains at 398 places.
In course of the monitoring, 433 samples were collected for testing and out of these 14 samples were found substandard.
Action has been taken against the industries and shops selling the sub-standard commodities while the remaining samples are under testing, Dahal said.
Meanwhile, the Department is hearing into complaints and operate the laboratory tests during the festive holiday period as well. It has assigned a contact person for the purpose.
