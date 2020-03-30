Dhading youth under isolation in Patan Hospital dies

KESHAV ADHIKARI

DHADING: A person kept in isolation ward for patients showing symptoms of COVID-19 in Patan Hospital has died on Monday afternoon. His test report for the coronavirus infection is awaited.

The 36-year-old resident of Khaniyabas Rural Municipality in Dhading district was admitted to the Lalitpur-based health facility on Sunday after being referred there by District Hospital, Dhading.

The person — known to have had a kidney related ailment — was taken by his family members to Dhading District Hospital after he started having high fever a few days ago.

According to the director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Sharma, three persons were kept in isolation in suspicion of the coronavirus infection.

The patient was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Patan Hospital at around 4:00 pm on Sunday, said a relative. He was pronounced dead while receiving treatment in the ICU.

It has been known that the person was serving in the Indian Army for the past 18 years.

