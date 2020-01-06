Diamond, gold seized

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 5

Police at Tribhuvan International Airport arrested two Indian nationals with diamond and gold concealed in their rectums today.

The arrested have been identified as Mohamed Maydeen Sathat (passport number Z5447495) of Tamil Nadu and Kottakkuth Kizhakkethil (passport number L8308187) of Kerala.

Metropolitan Police Office said Sathat and Kizhakkethil were attempting to smuggle the valuables, by concealing 222 grams of diamond and 500 grams of gold in their rectums.

They had arrived Kathmandu from Malaysia on a Nepal Airlines flight. Smuggling of gold and other precious metals continues unabated despite police crackdown on the racketeers.

