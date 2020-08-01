Differently-abled, single women to enjoy social security allowance

KATHMANDU, JULY 31
The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn its decision to discontinue social security allowance to differently-abled persons bearing blue card and single women below 60 years of age following intense criticism from all quarters.
After amendments to Social Security Act-2018 and Social Security Rules-2019, were published in the Nepal Gazette, MoHA had issued a circular to all local levels through Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, directing them to abide by the new rules with effect from final four-monthly tranche of the fiscal 2019-20.
A report of the MoHA punished yesterday said that single women of all age groups and differently-abled persons holding cards of any colour would continue to enjoy the social security allowance.
“A proposal submitted to a meeting of the Council of Ministers with regard to continuation of social security allowance has been approved.
Therefore, no beneficiary of social security allowance will be deprived of the facilities they have been enjoying,” read the report.
The government has mandated local levels to distribute social security allowance to the listed beneficiaries through banking channels.
Blue card is issued to persons with severe disability under ‘B’ category, as per Procedure for Distribution of Identification Card to Persons with Disabilities.
Severe disability is the condition of having to continuously take other people’s assistance to carry out individual daily activities and take part in social activities.
Blue card holders differently-abled persons and single women have been receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,600, respectively.
Various parliamentary panels, National Human Rights Commission, the main opposition Nepali Congress, civil society and National Federation of the Disabled-Nepal had objected to the government’s decision to scrap the allowance to blue card holders differently-abled persons and single women below 60 years of age amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of the beneficiaries depend on social security allowance to support their medical care.
MELBOURNE: Australia batsman Matthew Wade expects India's pacemen to make use of the short ball when they tour Down Under but says none will be as effective as New Zealand's Neil Wagner with the bouncer. Wade was left battered and bruised after short-pitched assaults by Wagner when New Zealan Read More...
JAJARKOT: One more person who had fallen ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Kushe Rural Municipality-1 of Jajarkot has died on Friday morning. This is the fifth death corresponding to the incident. Lalit Chalue (23), who had been undergoing treatment at Provincial Hospital, Surkhet, breathed h Read More...
BARA: Over 40 houses along with four mills in Shreepur village of Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City and Bhawanipur of Kalaiya-2 have been inundated due to reckless construction of Manmat-Kaliya Postal Highway. Locals share that the hume pipe near a primary school was removed in order to complete the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police have arrested demonstrators that had gathered near the Prime Minister's residence under the #EnoughIsEnough banner, demanding that the government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam. Iih and Bam had ended their 12 days long fast-unto-d Read More...
PATNA: Monsoon floods have swamped large parts of India's densely populated Bihar state and affected nearly 4 million people by Friday, exacerbating the risk of the coronavirus and stymieing its response to the pandemic. The floods have killed at least 24 people in the state, where heavy rain has Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Three new covid related deaths were recorded in Parsa district on Thursday alone. Two of them breathed their last at Gandak Temporary Covid Hospital, Birgunj while one died in his own home. According to the Gandak hospital, a 56-year-old Indian national who was Chief Executive Officer (C Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 65-year-old woman who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital died on Friday morning. The elderly patient from Thasikhel in Lalitpur died at around 9:00 am today, according to Director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma. The patient h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gold price has made a new record as it climbed to a fresh Rs 99,300 per tola on Friday. Data from the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association showed an increase of Rs 300 in gold price today, compared to that of Thursday's Rs 99,000 per tola. On the other hand, the Read More...