KATHMANDU: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Thakur Prasad Gyawali has been appointed the new Inspector General of Nepal Police. The government made a decision to this effect today.

The chief of Province 1 police is replacing outgoing IGP Sarbendra Khanal who completes his 22-month long tenure based on 30-year service limit today. Three Additional Inspector Generals — Pushkar Karki, Thule Rai and Dheeru Basnyat — who joined the service along with Khanal will also retire today.

Likewise, 18 DIGs will also compulsorily retire from service.

Thakur Gyawali will serve as the chief of Nepal Police for five months.

