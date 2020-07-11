Disaster Risk Reduction Council decides to rehabilitate disaster affected persons

KATHMANDU: The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management National Council, which is led by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, held a meeting with stakeholders today and decided to rehabilitate rescued disaster victims in schools and other public buildings.
The meeting was held at PM’s official residence in Baluwatar to discuss mitigation of disaster risks and carrying out rescue operation efficiently across the country. Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction Portal has recorded a total of 63 incidents of landslides and seven incidents of flood in the country in the duration of the past seven days.
President of the main opposition Nepali Congress Sher Bahadur Deuba, various ministers, chief of security agencies, among other stakeholders, were present at the meeting.
