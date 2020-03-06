Discrimination against women declining: Minister

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 5

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai has said that all political parties and their leaders should ensure women’s participation in state mechanism.

Minister Bhattarai was addressing Women Journalists’ Cultural Festival in the capital today, organised by Federation of Nepali Journalists’ women committee to mark the 110th International Women’s Day.

“Due to socio-economic advancement discrimination against women has been declining gradually across the country,” he said, adding that the Constitution has ensured women’s rights. Also a standing committee member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Minister Bhattarai said, “Propaganda against party leadership is popular in social media.

Some people are daring to challenge NCP and Nepali Congress, which have been leading the country for 70 years,” he said, adding unity among all was a must to tackle anarchy unleashed by mobsters in society.

On the occasion, Chair of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee under the HoR, Sashi Shrestha said media should act as a watchdog holding political parties and the government accountable to the public.

“Change realised today is due to the struggle waged by women in the past,” she said, adding women journalists should raise issue of women rights.

FNJ Chairperson Govinda Acharya said FNJ was working to promote women’s presence in journalism. A total of 25 women contributing to media sector were honoured on the occasion.

