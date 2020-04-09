Discussions ongoing about allowing people to leave valley during next two days

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Authorities are holding discussions on whether to allow people to leave Kathmandu Valley for their hometowns on Friday and Saturday.

The issue was brought up for deliberation at the meeting of High Level Coordination Committee for the prevention and control of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Discussions are going on to figure out how to facilitate the movement of people out of the valley and into various districts.

Since the imposition of nationwide lockdown, citizens from outside Kathmandu were forced to live inside the valley, considering which the government decided to allow them to leave.

