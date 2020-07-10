Disputes within ruling party will be resolved: PM Oli

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today said that the government’s entire focus is currently on saving lives of people who face threats from the coronavirus pandemic as well as from natural disasters.

In his address to the nation on Friday night, PM Oli reiterated that people have to still remain cautious and follow set protocols strictly as impending threats from Covid-19 crisis is far from over.

The PM recalled that the government has been emphasising on expansion of RT-PCR tests.

Furthermore, talking about the natural disasters that have so far claimed lives of 35, while causing massive infrastructural damages, with the onset of monsoon, he said that all sections of the society and all three tiers of government must put up a united front during these trying times.

He further directed all concerned authorities to mobilise personnel for rescue in the areas hit by natural disasters.

Internal disputes within ruling party will be resolved

Prime Minister Oli also addressed another concern that has been making back-to-back headlines during the Friday address. He said that the dispute in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will be resolved internally.

Stating that discussions and disagreements in a party are part of the political process, he forwarded an assurance that it was upon the party and leaders to settle such issues.

