Doctors start renal transplant surgery on PM Oli

KATHMANDU: The doctors at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj have started kidney transplant surgery on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. The PM was admitted to the hospital in preparation for the transplant, on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, PM Oli has been taken to the operation theatre, Dr Premkrishna Khadga informed the mediapersons present on the premises of the hospital.

The PM’s press advisor Surya Thapa was quoted in Rastriya Samachar Samiti as saying that Prime Minister Oli was taken to the operation theatre at 10:00 am.

A six-member TUTH team and doctors specialising in anaesthesia and critical care medicine have been involved in the surgery. Two doctors from India — a physician and a surgeon — have also been invited. One of them is Anant Kumar, the chairman of Uro-Oncology, Robotic and Kidney Transplantation, Max Hospital, New Delhi.

The invited doctors will stay on standby to handle any emergency situation during the transplant process carried out by the medical team from TU Teaching Hospital. The surgery will take about four to five hours, according to Prem Raj Gyawali, urology and kidney transplant surgeon, who is leading the medical team performing the surgery on the PM.

The PM’s niece Samiksha Sangraula Koirala is donating one of her kidneys to the Prime Minister.

This is the second time the PM is undergoing the kidney transplant. He had undergone a renal transplant 12 years ago in Apollo Hospital of India.

Provided normal condition, Prime Minister Oli will be discharged from the hospital within a week.

