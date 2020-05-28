Don’t arrest quarantine escapees: SC

Kathmandu, May 27
The Supreme Court today issued an interim order to Parsa District Administration telling it not to execute its order of May 13 authorising security forces to take people who flee from quarantine centres into custody and even use lethal force against them, if necessary.
The interim order was passed by a single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma in response to a writ petition filed by Advocate Shailendra Prasad Harijan and others against DAO Parsa.
The court also ordered the DAO to provide amenities and improve the quality of quanranitne centres as per the government’s endorsed criteria.
Harijan told THT that although Parsa DAO withdrew its decision, the CDO’s subsequent order indirectly gave the same order to security personnel under the Local Administration Act.
The DAO said security personnel could take fleeing people under control, which means that they would have power to use lethal force under the Local Administration Act.
Harijan said security personnel had invoked the same Act to justify use of lethal force against protesters during the constitution making process.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
LEVERKUSEN: Croatian Marin Pongracic scored his first two Bundesliga goals as VfL Wolfsburg romped to a surprise 4-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, boosting their hopes of playing in European competition next season. Leverkusen slipped one place down to fifth on 53 points from 28 games Read More...
FRANKFURT: Lowly Eintracht Frankfurt ended a run of five successive Bundesliga defeats as they staged a late rally to come from behind and force a 3-3 home draw with SC Freiburg on Tuesday. Daichi Kamada and Timothy Chandler scored in the closing stages to rescue a vital point for the strug Read More...
BREMEN: Werder Bremen drew 0-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Tuesday, a result which moved the visitors into the top four but kept Bremen in the relegation zone. Bremen came alive in the second half and missed a couple of big chances, above all when substitute Da Read More...
LOS ANGELES: It could be a long while until you hear that Hollywood red carpet staple, "And who are you wearing tonight?" Red carpets, the lifeblood of movie premieres and award shows, thrive on the buzz of glamorous actors, show-stopping gowns and screaming fans. But as Hollywood grappl Read More...
LOS ANGELES: The Cannes film festival was canceled and the September jamborees in Venice and Toronto are uncertain but this week movie lovers are being offered a taste of the film festival experience from the comfort of their homes. The 10-day "We Are One: A Global Film Festival," st Read More...
HETAUDA: A pregnant woman has tested positive for COVID-19 in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City-1 of Makawanpur district, on Wednesday. According to Bhola Chaulagain, isolation ward in-charge of Hetauda Hospital, the woman from Chaukatol of the sub-metropolis tested positive for the virus. The rep Read More...
The economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost everyone in Nepal. Daily wage earners have lost their livelihoods, micro and small enterprises have seen up to 95 per cent fall in revenue, and three in every five employed in micro and small businesses have lost their jobs. Read More...
Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it would reopen buildings in more cities at roughly 10% of their capacity beginning July 6 and scale it up to 30% in September, if conditions permit. Google and its peer Facebook Inc had allowed their employees to work from home in early March following tou Read More...