DRRMA dwells on preparedness, response plan for COVID-19

Kathmandu, March 19

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority today held a meeting of its executive committee to discuss novel coronavirus outbreak, its preparedness and response plan.

Anil Pokhrel, DRRMA chief executive said all units of district-based Nepali Army were directed to establish health desk and cooperate with concerned local levels.

Crisis management cells were mobilised to tackle COVID-19.

DRRMA has directed Nepal Police to put its human resource standby to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, while conducting awareness campaign against the disease. Armed Police Force has also been put on high alert to prevent coronavirus spread. Orientation has been provided to more than 12,000 police personnel for their deployment during emergency with personal protective equipment. According to DRRMA, only one person out of 465 suspected cases, including two from Dhanusha, tested positive for COVID-19 and the patient recuperated later.

Strategies by DRRMA to prevent and control spread of coronavirus include stopping entry of suspected imported cases, raising public awareness against COVID-19, making arrangement of surveillance and quarantine facilities and providing effective treatment for suspected patients. It also said Central Disaster Management Fund had a balance of around Rs 1.53 billion. The meeting also discussed about situation for the government to declare any place as disaster area, in accordance with Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act.

