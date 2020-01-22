EDCD to display banners in Mandarin

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Epidemiology and Disease Control Division has decided to display banners in Mandarin language to help Chinese tourists visit the health desk at Tribhuvan International Airport.

“We realised that many Chinese have difficulty in understanding English language.

We have therefore decided to display banners for Chinese tourists in Mandarin language so that they could visit the doctors’ team at the health desk.

We are also considering to print traveller’s information form in Mandarin and English languages,” said Dr Bibek Kumar Lal, director at Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Department of Health Services.

A version of this article appears in print on January 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

