Eight suspected COVID-19 patients in isolation wards

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 26

Eight suspected coronavirus patients have been kept in isolation wards of Patan Hospital and Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital.

Out of the suspected COVID-19 patients, three have been kept in STIDH, which has also been providing treatment for two confirmed COVID-19 patients. Five suspected COVID-19 patients are kept in isolation ward of Patan Hospital. Director of STIDH, Sagar Kumar Rajbhandari said five people, including his own staff were discharged from quarantine of the hospital today after their test results came negative. Eleven people are still being kept in the hospital quarantine.

Rajbhandari said the hospital was keeping them in quarantine after they requested the hospital authority saying that they had elderly people or people with pre-existing medical condition in their homes.

The hospital has kept 20 intensive care units ready for COVID-19 patients.

Hospital Director Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma said his staffers had put arrow signs in different parts of the hospital to remind the suspected COVID-19 patients to avoid contact with other patients or their own family members to reduce risk of infection from COVID-19 on the hospital premises. “Hospitals and health professionals can not solely tackle the pandemic. Everybody needs to help the government to fight against the disease,” said Dr Sharma.

