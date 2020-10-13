Eighteen COVID-19 fatalities logged on Tuesday, death toll advances to 663

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported eighteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday.

With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 663.

On October 11, 22 deaths were reported in the country, the record for highest deaths reported in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Nepal has a death rate of 0.57 per cent from the highly contagious infection.

