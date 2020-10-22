Eleven children rescued

SIMIKOT, OCTOBER 21
Eleven children were rescued from two children homes in Kathmandu.
The children from several districts including Humla had been leading a miserable life in International Children’s Home and Care Child Home in Kathmandu. Himali Nabin Samaj, rescued the children and handed them over to their families.
It has come to light that the relatives of the children had taken them to Kathmandu saying that they would be provided free education up to Grade XII.
They had also collected Rs 40 thousand each, from the families of the children.
A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
