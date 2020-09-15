Eleven Covid-19 fatalities registered on Tuesday, death-toll shifts to 371

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as eleven fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 371.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, four women and seven men lost their lives due to the viral infection.

Similarly, five of the 11 deaths were registered in the Kathmandu valley.

The four women are from Kathmandu (86), Siraha (35), Bara (55) and Rupendehi (64).

Likewise, three of the seven men are from Kathmandu aged 34, 96 and 66, Sarlahi (64), Bara (55), Makwanpur (61) and Kapilvastu (58).

On Monday, a total of fifteen Covid-19 fatalities, the highest single-day deaths were recorded which took the death tally to 360.

