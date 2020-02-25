End evil norms, practices that promote GBV: Stakeholders

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 24

The stakeholders today said that all the harmful social norms and practices that promote gender-based violence be eliminated from society.

At a media orientation programme on harmful social norms and practices against gender-based violence organised by Forum for Women, Law and Development in the capital today, the speakers shed light on how social norms had been playing a significant role in promoting gender-based violence in the country.

“There are evil practices such as Chhaupadi, child marriage and human trafficking in our society. The government is working to end these ill practices. We have been actively working to end Chhaupadi. A committee has been formed to control human trafficking.

Also, budget has been allocated in 753 local levels to act on reducing gender-based violence,” said Manmaya Pangeni, joint secretary at the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens.

“There should be discussions and awareness in the public to end gender-based violence,” said Shikha Shrestha, head of Voluntary Service Overseas’ inclusive governance programme. VSO is a not-for-profit international development organisation.

The speakers at the event also shed light on the role of media in bringing change in society.

They discussed about how media could play a significant role in social transformation by continuously writing on the issues. “The mindset of the people should be changed if we are to end gender-based discrimination,” said Sabin Shrestha, executive director of Forum for Women, Law and Development.

A version of this article appears in print on February 25, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook