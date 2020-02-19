Engineer booked for amassing illegal assets

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 18

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has filed a charge-sheet at the Special Court against Jitndra Kumar Chaudhary, chief at Division Road Office, Birantnagar, for allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets worth around Rs 40 million.

The anti-graft body had investigated a complaint registered with it regarding disproportionate assets he had accumulated from illegitimate sources.

According to the CIAA, Chaudhary failed to establish sources of approximately Rs 40 million.

He was also a chief divisional engineer at the Division Road Office.

The CIAA report suggested that Chaudhary, his wife Kiran, son Abhishek and daughter Smriti had invested the amount in various areas. The amount was invested in land, house, vehicle, shares, study and banks and financial institutions.

The anti-graft body has also listed Kiran, Abhishek and Smriti as defendants in the chargesheet filed under Prevention of Corruption Act. The CIAA has sought confiscation of Rs 40 million, along with fine of an equivalent amount and jail sentence to Chaudhary, as per the provisions of Section 20 of the act. Chaudhary has been suspended from civil service after filing of the charge-sheet by the anti-graft body.

Last week too, the CIAA filed a charge-sheet against Chaudhary.

According to the anti-graft body, he was found to have asked bribe of Rs 3.5 million from the officials of Bhumi Infrastructure, a construction company, as kickback for disbursement of mobilisation fund in Biratnagar. Chaudhary had made the service-seekers deposit the bribe amount in the bank account of his wife.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

