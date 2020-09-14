Enough is Enough campaigners urge working at community level

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 13

Enough is Enough campaigners have urged the government to identify coronavirus hot spots and work at the community level to stem the virus spread.

The campaigners issuing a press release said data available so far had shown 10 per cent increase rate of virus patients, but there is no information about the specific addresses of infected people. Since identity of the virus-infected has not been made public, taking the situation under control is not easy.

Given the situation, campaigners have recommended a seven-point suggestion to the Ministry of Health and Population. It has asked the government to continuously update the parameters of vulnerable populations, test all close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 patient immediately and scrap the provision of fiveday waiting period.

Similarly, it has asked to fast-track emergency COVID-19 tests with quicker test results; redefine the role of National Public Health and Laboratories in quality control, test evaluation, and prevalence surveys.

Also, it has asked government to analyse and share data of the tests it conducted with the public.

