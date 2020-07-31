EnoughIsEnough demonstrators arrested from Baluwatar

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested demonstrators that had gathered near the Prime Minister’s residence under the #EnoughIsEnough banner, demanding that the government honour the recently struck 12-point deal with youth activists Iih and Pukar Bam.
Iih and Bam had ended their 12 days long fast-unto-death on July 7 after entering an agreement with the government to ensure an effective response to Covid-19 crisis.
READ MORE: Enough is Enough activists Iih, Pukar Bam break their 12-day long fast
On Thursday, demonstrators — including representatives from Youth Congress and Bibeksheel Nepali Deal — had gathered at Baluwatar to pressurise the government to fulfill all the demands which were earlier agreed upon. Later, the police personnel arrested the protesters as they were assembling for the protests and took them to Maharajgunj, according to a Nepal Police official.
Initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign Iih, 26, who has been on a fast-unto-death at Basantapur for the past 13 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital. Supporters say his health continues to deteriorate.
READ MORE: Activist Iih refuses to be hospitalised
Meanwhile, Samairaa Shrestha, who was also staging the fastunto-death strike with Iih ended the strike after developing serious health complications on July 28.
The agitating activists have been long demanding to scrap the RDT tests, increase PCR tests and ensure quarantine safety. The main opposition Nepali Congress along with Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Sajha Party, Bibeksheel Dal, and others have expressed solidarity with the satyagrahis.
READ ALSO: Nepali Congress expresses solidarity with Satyagrahis staging fast-unto-death at Basantapuru
Featured Image: Youth Congress
