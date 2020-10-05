Everest Awakening organises nature photography workshop in Kavre

THT Online

KAVRE: Everest Awakening successfully organised a three-day long nature photography workshop for Nepali climbers and tour guides in Gurdung Dada, Kavre.

According to organiser, senior photographer Kishor Shrestha shared his photography skills to 13 climbers, tour guides and tourism entrepreneurs on the basics of nature photography from October 2-4.

Lessons on handling the camera manually, photography rules and field assignments were taught during the workshop.

The organiser said that they used safety measures against COVID-19 pandemic while conducting the workshop.

“We want to enhance the photography skills of climbers and tour guides so that we can promote Nepal even more beautifully worldwide,” said Pema Chhewang Sherpa, co-founder of Everest Awakening.

Everest Awakening has been organizing similar workshops for climbers and tour guides since 2018. Everest Awakening has also been involved in philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherpa added.

