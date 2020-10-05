Everest Awakening organises nature photography workshop in Kavre

KAVRE: Everest Awakening successfully organised a three-day long nature photography workshop for Nepali climbers and tour guides in Gurdung Dada, Kavre.
According to organiser, senior photographer Kishor Shrestha shared his photography skills to 13 climbers, tour guides and tourism entrepreneurs on the basics of nature photography from October 2-4.
Lessons on handling the camera manually, photography rules and field assignments were taught during the workshop.
The organiser said that they used safety measures against COVID-19 pandemic while conducting the workshop.
“We want to enhance the photography skills of climbers and tour guides so that we can promote Nepal even more beautifully worldwide,” said Pema Chhewang Sherpa, co-founder of Everest Awakening.
Everest Awakening has been organizing similar workshops for climbers and tour guides since 2018. Everest Awakening has also been involved in philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sherpa added.
BAJURA: A group of local women have started turmeric farming in a community forest in Budhinanda Municipality-8 of Bajura district. The Women Farmer Group started turmeric farming in local Hariyali Community Forest, according to the group's chairperson Danta Bohara. Local farmer Nirmala Bo Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 5 A group of kids fly kites ahead of Dashain festival in the outskirts of Kathmandu, on Saturday. Pictures by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Coronavirus infection spreading steadily in the valley, 1,599 cases reported Sunday Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna and Erling Haaland combined perfectly to help crush Freiburg 4-0 on Saturday as they bounced back in style from a disappointing week. Reyna, the 17-year-old American, served up three assists in the absence of their top provider Jadon Sancho, sidelined wi Read More...
PARIS: Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the US Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting Read More...
LEEDS: A second-half equaliser from Rodrigo Moreno earned Leeds United a 1-1 draw with Manchester City while a James Rodriguez double helped Everton beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 and maintain their 100% record at the top of the Premier League on Saturday. Everton's fourth win out of four ke Read More...
NEW DELHI: India hopes to receive up to 500 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by July to inoculate about 250 million people, health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, as infections in the world's second-worst affected country continue to surge. India's has recorded some 6.55 million infect Read More...
LONDON: More than 34.84 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,030,629 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...