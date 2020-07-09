THT Online

KATHMANDU: Former lawmaker Sarita Giri, has filed a complaint at the Election Commission stating that Samajwadi Party (now Janata Sawajwadi Party)’s action to sack her violates set norms.

Giri claims that the SP’s decision to expel her could be against the party rules in that the action was taken by the working committee while only the central committee has the authority to take decisions as such. Therefore, she has asked the commission to investigate into the matter.

Earlier, the SP had asked her to withdraw her amendment proposal on the Constitution amendment bill introduced by the government, which she had refused to do. She had argued thay the government doesn’t have enough evidence to support its claim.

Just as the unified JSP was being registered today, Giri filed a complaint at the commission citing that her party’s action violated established norms.

Meanwhile, she also wrote a letter to the Speaker of House of Representatives stating that the move to remove her from the House was not legal.

Giri reasons that since the party’s action in itself violates regulations, her removal from the parliament cannot be justified.

The erstwhile Samajwadi Party had taken action against Giri recently citing that she went against the party and violated code of conduct by not aligning to its whip.

